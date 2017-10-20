Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (DRWG_p.DE)
DRWG_p.DE on Xetra
99.67EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Nikolaus Schweickart
|73
|2008
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Stefan Draeger
|54
|2005
|Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer
Siegfrid Kasang
|2005
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
Gert-Hartwig Lescow
|49
|2015
|Vice-Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Board member for IT
Reiner Piske
|2015
|Executive Board member for Human Resources, Regional responsibility for Europe