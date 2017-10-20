Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO)
DSG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
36.68CAD
20 Oct 2017
36.68CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.50 (+1.38%)
$0.50 (+1.38%)
Prev Close
$36.18
$36.18
Open
$36.28
$36.28
Day's High
$36.91
$36.91
Day's Low
$36.28
$36.28
Volume
89,346
89,346
Avg. Vol
105,360
105,360
52-wk High
$36.91
$36.91
52-wk Low
$27.11
$27.11
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Eric Demirian
|58
|2014
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
J. Scott Pagan
|2013
|President, Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Secretary
|
Edward Ryan
|48
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Allan Brett
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Michael Verhoeve
|2014
|Executive Vice President - Legal, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary