Koninklijke DSM NV (DSMN.AS)
DSMN.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
72.71EUR
20 Oct 2017
72.71EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.69 (+0.96%)
€0.69 (+0.96%)
Prev Close
€72.02
€72.02
Open
€72.47
€72.47
Day's High
€73.14
€73.14
Day's Low
€72.21
€72.21
Volume
856,990
856,990
Avg. Vol
630,521
630,521
52-wk High
€73.14
€73.14
52-wk Low
€54.37
€54.37
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Robert Routs
|70
|2011
|Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Feike Sijbesma
|58
|2007
|Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board
|
Tom de Swaan
|71
|2016
|Independent Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Geraldine Matchett
|45
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Managing Board
|
Dimitri de Vreeze
|50
|2013
|Member of the Managing Board
