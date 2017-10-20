Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE)
DTEGn.DE on Xetra
15.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
15.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.05 (+0.36%)
€0.05 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
€15.35
€15.35
Open
€15.44
€15.44
Day's High
€15.48
€15.48
Day's Low
€15.35
€15.35
Volume
8,091,888
8,091,888
Avg. Vol
9,708,333
9,708,333
52-wk High
€18.15
€18.15
52-wk Low
€14.15
€14.15
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ulrich Lehner
|70
|2008
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Timotheus Hoettges
|55
|2014
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Lothar Schroeder
|2006
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Thomas Dannenfeldt
|50
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Christian Illek
|2015
|Chief Human Resource Officer and Labor Director, Member of the Management Board
