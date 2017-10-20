Edition:
United States

Duratex SA (DTEX3.SA)

DTEX3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

9.99BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.15 (-1.48%)
Prev Close
R$ 10.14
Open
R$ 10.18
Day's High
R$ 10.33
Day's Low
R$ 9.99
Volume
3,049,200
Avg. Vol
1,878,402
52-wk High
R$ 10.76
52-wk Low
R$ 6.18

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Salo Davi Seibel

70 2008 Chairman of the Board

Antonio Joaquim de Oliveira

56 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Director of Investor Relations

Alfredo Egydio Arruda Villela

47 2008 Vice Chairman of the Board

Ricardo Egydio Setubal

54 2009 Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

Carlos Henrique Pinto Haddad

51 2016 Chief Financial Officer
Duratex SA News

