Devro PLC (DVO.L)
DVO.L on London Stock Exchange
234.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-6.00 (-2.49%)
Prev Close
240.50
Open
238.00
Day's High
241.00
Day's Low
232.50
Volume
151,961
Avg. Vol
208,879
52-wk High
246.75
52-wk Low
139.34
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gerard Hoetmer
|61
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Peter Page
|2007
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Rutger Helbing
|2016
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Sarah Murphy
|2014
|Group Human Resources Director
|
Michael Lauesgaard
|2016
|Global Business Development Director