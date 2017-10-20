Edition:
Devoteam SA (DVTM.PA)

DVTM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

81.21EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.54 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
€81.75
Open
€82.59
Day's High
€82.59
Day's Low
€81.00
Volume
3,368
Avg. Vol
5,915
52-wk High
€85.30
52-wk Low
€47.71

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Michel Bon

72 2006 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Godefroy de Bentzmann

Co-Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Stanislas de Bentzmann

Co-Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Gregoire Cayatte

42 Corporate Finance Director

Sebastien Chevrel

2013 Chief Operating Officer
