Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd (DWAR.NS)
DWAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
73.45INR
19 Oct 2017
73.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.80 (-1.08%)
Rs-0.80 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
Rs74.25
Rs74.25
Open
Rs74.10
Rs74.10
Day's High
Rs74.75
Rs74.75
Day's Low
Rs73.00
Rs73.00
Volume
447,022
447,022
Avg. Vol
3,884,014
3,884,014
52-wk High
Rs80.40
Rs80.40
52-wk Low
Rs20.65
Rs20.65
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vijay Banka
|2009
|Chief Financial Officer, Whole Time Director
|
B. Maheshwari
|52
|2009
|Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Whole Time Director
|
K. Gadia
|2010
|Vice President - Commercial
|
Gautam Morarka
|2014
|Managing Director, Director
|
R. Gupta
|Chief General Manager - Work DD Unit
- India's Dwarikesh Sugar expects sales to rise up to 15 pct on higher crushing
- BRIEF-India's Dwarikesh Sugar Industries June-qtr profit rises
- BRIEF-Dwarikesh Sugar Industries approves subdivision of shares
- BRIEF-Dwarikesh Sugar Industries to consider sub division of face value of equity shares
- BRIEF-Dwarikesh Sugar Industries March-qtr profit falls