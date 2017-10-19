Edition:
United States

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd (DWAR.NS)

DWAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

73.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.80 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
Rs74.25
Open
Rs74.10
Day's High
Rs74.75
Day's Low
Rs73.00
Volume
447,022
Avg. Vol
3,884,014
52-wk High
Rs80.40
52-wk Low
Rs20.65

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Vijay Banka

2009 Chief Financial Officer, Whole Time Director

B. Maheshwari

52 2009 Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Whole Time Director

K. Gadia

2010 Vice President - Commercial

Gautam Morarka

2014 Managing Director, Director

R. Gupta

Chief General Manager - Work DD Unit
» More People

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd News

» More DWAR.NS News