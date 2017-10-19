Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DWNH.NS)
DWNH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
594.35INR
19 Oct 2017
594.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-8.15 (-1.35%)
Rs-8.15 (-1.35%)
Prev Close
Rs602.50
Rs602.50
Open
Rs598.00
Rs598.00
Day's High
Rs610.50
Rs610.50
Day's Low
Rs585.25
Rs585.25
Volume
3,824,258
3,824,258
Avg. Vol
4,239,928
4,239,928
52-wk High
Rs618.00
Rs618.00
52-wk Low
Rs213.70
Rs213.70
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kapil Wadhawan
|2009
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Harshil Mehta
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Santosh Sharma
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Niti Arya
|2013
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Dheeraj Wadhawan
|36
|2008
|Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp to issue NCDs worth 2 bln rupees
- BRIEF-India's Dewan Housing Finance Corp Sept qtr PAT up about 26 pct
- BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance says co not had any investigation by tax department
- BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp says to consider issue of NCDs
- BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp designates Harshil Mehta as joint MD and CEO