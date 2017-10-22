Edition:
United States

Eastern Co SAE (EAST.CA)

EAST.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

305.04EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£0.98 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
£304.06
Open
£309.90
Day's High
£310.00
Day's Low
£305.00
Volume
7,760
Avg. Vol
57,726
52-wk High
£340.00
52-wk Low
£99.99

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Nabil Mohsen

2014 Chairman of the Board & Managing Director

Ousama Hasan

Head of Finance Sectors

Fifi Jad

General Manager of Temporary Labors

Abdul Halim Habashi

Head of Technical Affair Sectors

Mohammed Abdul Aal

Head of Information and Performance Development Sectors
