Encana Corp (ECA.TO)
ECA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
14.34CAD
20 Oct 2017
14.34CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.06 (-0.42%)
$-0.06 (-0.42%)
Prev Close
$14.40
$14.40
Open
$14.45
$14.45
Day's High
$14.51
$14.51
Day's Low
$14.23
$14.23
Volume
2,826,088
2,826,088
Avg. Vol
4,402,810
4,402,810
52-wk High
$18.13
$18.13
52-wk Low
$10.54
$10.54
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Clayton Woitas
|68
|2013
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Douglas Suttles
|56
|2013
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Sherri Brillon
|2009
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Michael McAllister
|2013
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Joanne Alexander
|Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary
- CANADA STOCKS-Energy, mining retreat pressure TSX, offset hefty CP gains
- CANADA STOCKS-CP Rail, energy shares help TSX edge higher
- BRIEF-Encana to update five-year plan during Investor Day
- BRIEF-Encana successfully starts Sunrise processing plant on Sept 27
- BRIEF-Encana delivers new Montney plant ahead of schedule