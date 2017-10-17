EIS Eczacibasi Ilac Sinai ve Finansal Yatirimlar Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (ECILC.IS)
ECILC.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
4.42TRY
17 Oct 2017
4.42TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.05TL (+1.14%)
0.05TL (+1.14%)
Prev Close
4.37TL
4.37TL
Open
4.40TL
4.40TL
Day's High
4.48TL
4.48TL
Day's Low
4.39TL
4.39TL
Volume
9,124,368
9,124,368
Avg. Vol
10,291,578
10,291,578
52-wk High
5.08TL
5.08TL
52-wk Low
2.73TL
2.73TL
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ferit Eczacibasi
|66
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Rahmi Eczacibasi
|61
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Sedat Birol
|60
|2007
|General Manager, Member of the Board
|
Ayse Ozger
|2014
|Member of the Board
|
Mustafa Basmaci
|63
|Non-Executive Member of the Board