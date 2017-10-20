Edition:
United States

Electrocomponents PLC (ECM.L)

ECM.L on London Stock Exchange

704.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

3.00 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
701.00
Open
710.00
Day's High
710.00
Day's Low
699.50
Volume
878,236
Avg. Vol
1,262,092
52-wk High
713.32
52-wk Low
355.60

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Peter Johnson

70 2012 Chairman of the Board

Lindsley Ruth

2015 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

David Egan

46 2016 Group Finance Director

Ian Haslegrave

2006 General Counsel, Company Secretary

Bertrand Bodson

2015 Non-Executive Independent Director
» More People

Electrocomponents PLC News