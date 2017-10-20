ECN Capital Corp (ECN.TO)
ECN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.97CAD
20 Oct 2017
3.97CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.02 (+0.51%)
$0.02 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
$3.95
$3.95
Open
$3.95
$3.95
Day's High
$3.97
$3.97
Day's Low
$3.94
$3.94
Volume
504,102
504,102
Avg. Vol
895,084
895,084
52-wk High
$4.11
$4.11
52-wk Low
$2.60
$2.60
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
William Lovatt
|63
|2016
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Steven Hudson
|58
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Bradley Nullmeyer
|57
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Grier Colter
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
David McKerroll
|President - Rail & Aviation Finance
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends flat but climbs 1.9 pct on the week
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat on day, heads for 1.9 pct gain on week
- BRIEF-TSX approves ECN Capital's normal course issuer bid
- BRIEF-ECN Capital to commence a normal course issuer bid
- BRIEF-Flexpoint Ford announces sale of service finance company to ECN Capital Corp