Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA (ECOR3.SA)

ECOR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

12.31BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.12 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
R$ 12.43
Open
R$ 12.46
Day's High
R$ 12.62
Day's Low
R$ 12.18
Volume
3,145,900
Avg. Vol
2,554,964
52-wk High
R$ 12.66
52-wk Low
R$ 7.01

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Marco Antonio Cassou

59 2010 Chairman of the Board

Marcelino Rafart de Seras

59 2013 Chief Executive Officer, Highway, Logistics and Business Development Officer, Member of the Executive Board,

Marcello Guidotti

46 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Director of Human Resources, Director of Investor Relations, Member of the Executive Board, Investor Relations Officer

Marcelo Lucon

41 2013 Chief Legal Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Cesar Beltrao de Almeida

54 2009 Director
Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA News

