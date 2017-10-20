Endeavour Mining Corp (EDV.TO)
EDV.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
23.12CAD
20 Oct 2017
23.12CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.18 (-0.77%)
$-0.18 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
$23.30
$23.30
Open
$23.11
$23.11
Day's High
$23.21
$23.21
Day's Low
$22.76
$22.76
Volume
115,085
115,085
Avg. Vol
260,382
260,382
52-wk High
$28.81
$28.81
52-wk Low
$17.37
$17.37
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michael Beckett
|79
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Sebastien de Montessus
|42
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Vincent Benoit
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Jeremy Langford
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President - Projects and Technical Services Group
|
Patrick Bouisset
|Executive Vice President - Exploration and Growth
- BRIEF-Completion of acquisition of Avnel Gold Mining by Endeavour Mining Corp
- BRIEF-Avnel Gold says Endeavour Mining completes of acquisition of Avnel
- BRIEF-Avnel Gold mining shareholders approve acquisition by Endeavour Mining Corp
- BRIEF-Endeavour Mining names James Askew as non-executive director
- BRIEF-Endeavour announces the retirement of its COO, Attie Roux, who will be succeeded by Jeremy Langford