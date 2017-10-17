Ege Endustri ve Ticaret AS (EGEEN.IS)
EGEEN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
273.10TRY
17 Oct 2017
273.10TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-3.50TL (-1.27%)
-3.50TL (-1.27%)
Prev Close
276.60TL
276.60TL
Open
277.20TL
277.20TL
Day's High
278.70TL
278.70TL
Day's Low
273.10TL
273.10TL
Volume
21,003
21,003
Avg. Vol
40,356
40,356
52-wk High
306.70TL
306.70TL
52-wk Low
185.50TL
185.50TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Huseyin Bayraktar
|1990
|Chairman of the Board
|
Mustafa Bayraktar
|2010
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Cem Ustuner
|Vice General Manager - Financial Affairs
|
Ayhan Ozel
|2012
|General Manager
|
Salih Kesen
|2010
|Vice General Manager - Production