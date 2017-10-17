Edition:
Ege Endustri ve Ticaret AS (EGEEN.IS)

EGEEN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

273.10TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-3.50TL (-1.27%)
Prev Close
276.60TL
Open
277.20TL
Day's High
278.70TL
Day's Low
273.10TL
Volume
21,003
Avg. Vol
40,356
52-wk High
306.70TL
52-wk Low
185.50TL

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Huseyin Bayraktar

1990 Chairman of the Board

Mustafa Bayraktar

2010 Vice Chairman of the Board

Cem Ustuner

Vice General Manager - Financial Affairs

Ayhan Ozel

2012 General Manager

Salih Kesen

2010 Vice General Manager - Production
Ege Endustri ve Ticaret AS News

