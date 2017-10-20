Engie Brasil Energia SA (EGIE3.SA)
EGIE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
36.47BRL
20 Oct 2017
36.47BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.15 (-0.41%)
R$ -0.15 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
R$ 36.62
R$ 36.62
Open
R$ 36.89
R$ 36.89
Day's High
R$ 36.92
R$ 36.92
Day's Low
R$ 36.45
R$ 36.45
Volume
992,900
992,900
Avg. Vol
930,811
930,811
52-wk High
R$ 41.21
R$ 41.21
52-wk Low
R$ 30.30
R$ 30.30
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mauricio Stolle Baehr
|59
|Chairman of the Board
|
Eduardo Antonio Gori Sattamini
|52
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Manoel Arlindo Zaroni Torres
|67
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Carlos Henrique Boquimpani de Freitas
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations
|
Julio Cesar Lunardi
|55
|2015
|Chief Administrative Officer, Member of the Executive Board