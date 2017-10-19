Eicher Motors Ltd (EICH.NS)
EICH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
31,400.00INR
19 Oct 2017
31,400.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-121.35 (-0.38%)
Rs-121.35 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
Rs31,521.30
Rs31,521.30
Open
Rs31,519.00
Rs31,519.00
Day's High
Rs31,698.90
Rs31,698.90
Day's Low
Rs31,400.00
Rs31,400.00
Volume
3,589
3,589
Avg. Vol
40,884
40,884
52-wk High
Rs33,480.00
Rs33,480.00
52-wk Low
Rs19,530.00
Rs19,530.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Srinivasan Sandilya
|69
|2006
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Siddhartha Lal
|42
|2006
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Lalit Malik
|48
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Manhar Kapoor
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Vinod Aggarwal
|57
|2016
|Managing Director - VECV