Eicher Motors Ltd (EICH.NS)

EICH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

31,400.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-121.35 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
Rs31,521.30
Open
Rs31,519.00
Day's High
Rs31,698.90
Day's Low
Rs31,400.00
Volume
3,589
Avg. Vol
40,884
52-wk High
Rs33,480.00
52-wk Low
Rs19,530.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Srinivasan Sandilya

69 2006 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Siddhartha Lal

42 2006 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director

Lalit Malik

48 2014 Chief Financial Officer

Manhar Kapoor

2014 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Vinod Aggarwal

57 2016 Managing Director - VECV
Eicher Motors Ltd News

