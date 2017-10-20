Exchange Income Corp (EIF.TO)
EIF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
30.94CAD
20 Oct 2017
30.94CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.34 (-1.09%)
$-0.34 (-1.09%)
Prev Close
$31.28
$31.28
Open
$31.25
$31.25
Day's High
$31.55
$31.55
Day's Low
$30.89
$30.89
Volume
90,000
90,000
Avg. Vol
203,724
203,724
52-wk High
$45.28
$45.28
52-wk Low
$25.80
$25.80
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gary Filmon
|74
|2009
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Carmele Peter
|51
|2014
|President
|
Michael Pyle
|52
|2009
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Duncan Jessiman
|70
|2009
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Tamara Schock
|45
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
