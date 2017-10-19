EIH Ltd (EIHO.NS)
EIHO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
137.80INR
19 Oct 2017
137.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.55 (+0.40%)
Rs0.55 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
Rs137.25
Rs137.25
Open
Rs138.95
Rs138.95
Day's High
Rs138.95
Rs138.95
Day's Low
Rs135.55
Rs135.55
Volume
16,293
16,293
Avg. Vol
103,566
103,566
52-wk High
Rs149.50
Rs149.50
52-wk Low
Rs91.25
Rs91.25
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Prithviraj Oberoi
|84
|2013
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Vikram Oberoi
|52
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Shib Mukherji
|65
|2015
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Biswajit Mitra
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
S. Sridhar
|2011
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary