Edition:
United States

Eldorado Gold Corp (ELD.TO)

ELD.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.73CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$2.73
Open
$2.72
Day's High
$2.76
Day's Low
$2.69
Volume
771,871
Avg. Vol
2,754,245
52-wk High
$5.13
52-wk Low
$2.24

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

George Burns

57 2017 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Robert Gilmore

65 2017 Lead Independent Vice Chairman of the Board

Paul Wright

63 2017 Vice Chairman of the Board

Fabiana Chubbs

50 2011 Chief Financial Officer

Paul Skayman

51 2012 Chief Operating Officer
» More People

Eldorado Gold Corp News

» More ELD.TO News