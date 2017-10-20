Eldorado Gold Corp (ELD.TO)
ELD.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.73CAD
20 Oct 2017
2.73CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$2.73
$2.73
Open
$2.72
$2.72
Day's High
$2.76
$2.76
Day's Low
$2.69
$2.69
Volume
771,871
771,871
Avg. Vol
2,754,245
2,754,245
52-wk High
$5.13
$5.13
52-wk Low
$2.24
$2.24
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
George Burns
|57
|2017
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Robert Gilmore
|65
|2017
|Lead Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Paul Wright
|63
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Fabiana Chubbs
|50
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Paul Skayman
|51
|2012
|Chief Operating Officer
