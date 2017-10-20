Grupo Elektra SAB de CV (ELEKTRA.MX)
ELEKTRA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
807.26MXN
20 Oct 2017
807.26MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$1.42 (+0.18%)
$1.42 (+0.18%)
Prev Close
$805.84
$805.84
Open
$812.00
$812.00
Day's High
$821.49
$821.49
Day's Low
$805.00
$805.00
Volume
15,278
15,278
Avg. Vol
105,681
105,681
52-wk High
$925.00
$925.00
52-wk Low
$240.20
$240.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ricardo Benjamin Salinas Pliego
|60
|1993
|Chairman of the Board, Executive President
|
Hugo Salinas Price
|84
|1993
|Honorary Chairman
|
Mauro Aguirre Regis
|49
|2014
|Chief Financial and Administrative Officer
|
Christian Carstens Alvarez
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer of Seguros Azteca y Seguros Azteca Danos
|
Fabrice Jack Deceliere Marquez
|46
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer of Elektra Comercio