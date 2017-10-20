Euler Hermes Group SA (ELER.PA)
ELER.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
99.00EUR
20 Oct 2017
99.00EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.15 (+0.15%)
€0.15 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
€98.85
€98.85
Open
€98.52
€98.52
Day's High
€99.00
€99.00
Day's Low
€98.52
€98.52
Volume
14,003
14,003
Avg. Vol
16,293
16,293
52-wk High
€105.55
€105.55
52-wk Low
€75.33
€75.33
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Clement Booth
|62
|2010
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Wilfried Verstraete
|54
|2009
|Chairman of the Management Board
|
Brigitte Bovermann
|57
|2010
|Vice Chairperson of the Supervisory Board
|
Frederic Biziere
|2012
|Member of the Management Board, Group Chief Financial Officer in charge of the Finance, Compliance, Legal, Tax and Risk and Reinsurance function
|
Clarisse Kopff
|2012
|Finance Director