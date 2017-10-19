Edition:
United States

ELGI Equipments Ltd (ELGE.NS)

ELGE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

220.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.75 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
Rs219.90
Open
Rs219.30
Day's High
Rs221.90
Day's Low
Rs219.30
Volume
4,934
Avg. Vol
48,929
52-wk High
Rs259.90
52-wk Low
Rs162.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Srinivas Sriram

56 2014 Chief Financial Officer

P. Vaishnavi

2017 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Jairam Varadaraj

54 Managing Director, Executive Director

Madhavi Gopinath

49 2014 Additional Director

Harjeet Wahan

66 2015 Additional Director
ELGI Equipments Ltd News

