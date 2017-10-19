ELGI Equipments Ltd (ELGE.NS)
ELGE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
220.65INR
19 Oct 2017
220.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.75 (+0.34%)
Rs0.75 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
Rs219.90
Rs219.90
Open
Rs219.30
Rs219.30
Day's High
Rs221.90
Rs221.90
Day's Low
Rs219.30
Rs219.30
Volume
4,934
4,934
Avg. Vol
48,929
48,929
52-wk High
Rs259.90
Rs259.90
52-wk Low
Rs162.00
Rs162.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Srinivas Sriram
|56
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
P. Vaishnavi
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Jairam Varadaraj
|54
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Madhavi Gopinath
|49
|2014
|Additional Director
|
Harjeet Wahan
|66
|2015
|Additional Director