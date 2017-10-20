Elis SA (ELIS.PA)
ELIS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
22.72EUR
20 Oct 2017
22.72EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.17 (+0.75%)
€0.17 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
€22.55
€22.55
Open
€22.63
€22.63
Day's High
€22.81
€22.81
Day's Low
€22.60
€22.60
Volume
255,486
255,486
Avg. Vol
460,242
460,242
52-wk High
€23.42
€23.42
52-wk Low
€13.48
€13.48
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Thierry Morin
|65
|2017
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Xavier Martire
|2017
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Matthieu Lecharny
|45
|2017
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Marc Frappier
|44
|2017
|Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Louis Guyot
|2017
|Management Board Member, Chief Financial Officer
- BRIEF-Eurazeo completes sale of Elis shares at 22.01 euros/share
- M&A advisory Zaoui & Co reports first loss from UK business since 2013
- M&A advisory Zaoui & Co reports first loss from UK business since 2013
- UPDATE 1-Berendsen profit slips as challenging UK conditions persist
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 8