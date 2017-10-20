Elementis PLC (ELM.L)
ELM.L on London Stock Exchange
276.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
276.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.80 (+0.29%)
0.80 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
275.20
275.20
Open
274.10
274.10
Day's High
277.80
277.80
Day's Low
274.00
274.00
Volume
531,997
531,997
Avg. Vol
694,554
694,554
52-wk High
320.68
320.68
52-wk Low
212.25
212.25
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Andrew Duff
|57
|2014
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Paul Waterman
|52
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Ralph Hewins
|53
|2016
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Wai Wong
|2007
|Company Secretary
|
Sandra Boss
|50
|2017
|Non-Executive Director