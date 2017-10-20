Edition:
Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo SA (ELPL4.SA)

ELPL4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

15.39BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.24 (-1.54%)
Prev Close
R$ 15.63
Open
R$ 15.75
Day's High
R$ 15.87
Day's Low
R$ 15.25
Volume
1,232,700
Avg. Vol
1,808,858
52-wk High
R$ 16.40
52-wk Low
R$ 7.95

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Britaldo Pedrosa Soares

60 2016 Chairman of the Board

Charles Lenzi

57 2016 Chief Executive Officer

Teresa Cristina Querino Vernaglia

50 2013 Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Development, Member of the Executive Board

Sidney Simonaggio

59 2012 Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Regulatory Affairs, Member of the Executive Board

Pedro de Freitas Almeida Bueno Vieira

51 2016 Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Legal Affairs and Audit, Director
Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo SA News

