Electrosteel Castings Ltd (ELST.NS)
ELST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
28.90INR
19 Oct 2017
28.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.45 (+1.58%)
Rs0.45 (+1.58%)
Prev Close
Rs28.45
Rs28.45
Open
Rs28.35
Rs28.35
Day's High
Rs29.00
Rs29.00
Day's Low
Rs28.35
Rs28.35
Volume
161,033
161,033
Avg. Vol
411,630
411,630
52-wk High
Rs40.65
Rs40.65
52-wk Low
Rs20.40
Rs20.40
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Pradip Khaitan
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Brij Soni
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Subhra Patnaik
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Mayank Kejriwal
|62
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Umang Kejriwal
|64
|Managing Director, Executive Director