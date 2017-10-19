Edition:
United States

Electrosteel Castings Ltd (ELST.NS)

ELST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

28.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.45 (+1.58%)
Prev Close
Rs28.45
Open
Rs28.35
Day's High
Rs29.00
Day's Low
Rs28.35
Volume
161,033
Avg. Vol
411,630
52-wk High
Rs40.65
52-wk Low
Rs20.40

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Pradip Khaitan

2014 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Brij Soni

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Subhra Patnaik

2015 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Mayank Kejriwal

62 Joint Managing Director, Executive Director

Umang Kejriwal

64 Managing Director, Executive Director
» More People

Electrosteel Castings Ltd News

» More ELST.NS News