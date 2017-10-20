Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA)
EMBR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
16.30BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.17 (+1.05%)
Prev Close
R$ 16.13
Open
R$ 16.10
Day's High
R$ 16.49
Day's Low
R$ 16.10
Volume
2,336,300
Avg. Vol
2,756,240
52-wk High
R$ 19.93
52-wk Low
R$ 14.75
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alexandre Goncalves Silva
|72
|Chairman of the Board
|
Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva
|61
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Sergio Eraldo de Salles Pinto
|52
|2013
|Vice Chairman
|
Jose Antonio de Almeida Filippo
|56
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Investor Relations Officer
|
Fabiana Leschziner
|45
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer, General Counsel
- Brazil planemaker Embraer to deliver first E190-E2 in April 2018
- Boeing says Bombardier CSeries jets may face hefty duties despite Airbus deal |
- WRAPUP 1-Boeing says Bombardier CSeries jets may face hefty duties despite Airbus deal
- Factbox: Winners and losers in Bombardier/Airbus CSeries deal
- WRAPUP 5-Airbus takes control of Bombardier CSeries in rebuff to U.S. threat