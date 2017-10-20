Man Group PLC (EMG.L)
EMG.L on London Stock Exchange
191.10GBp
20 Oct 2017
191.10GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
2.10 (+1.11%)
2.10 (+1.11%)
Prev Close
189.00
189.00
Open
187.80
187.80
Day's High
191.10
191.10
Day's Low
187.10
187.10
Volume
5,672,089
5,672,089
Avg. Vol
4,954,761
4,954,761
52-wk High
191.40
191.40
52-wk Low
111.90
111.90
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ian Livingston
|52
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Jonathan Sorrell
|2017
|President, Executive Director
|
Luke Ellis
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Mark Jones
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Michael Even
|2016
|Chairman - Numeric
- Man Group Q3 assets up 7.9 pct on market gains, inflows
- UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday
- BRIEF-Man Group reports 5.63 pct passive stake in Zumiez
- BRIEF-Man Group Plc reports 5.01 pct passive stake in Commercial Vehicle Group as of July 3, 2017
- BRIEF-Man Group Plc reports 5.02 pct passive stake in RPX as of June 27, 2017