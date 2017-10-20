Edition:
Man Group PLC (EMG.L)

EMG.L on London Stock Exchange

191.10GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

2.10 (+1.11%)
Prev Close
189.00
Open
187.80
Day's High
191.10
Day's Low
187.10
Volume
5,672,089
Avg. Vol
4,954,761
52-wk High
191.40
52-wk Low
111.90

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ian Livingston

52 2016 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Jonathan Sorrell

2017 President, Executive Director

Luke Ellis

2016 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Mark Jones

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Michael Even

2016 Chairman - Numeric
Man Group PLC News

