Empire Company Ltd (EMPa.TO)

EMPa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

23.04CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.04 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
$23.00
Open
$23.01
Day's High
$23.08
Day's Low
$22.88
Volume
255,280
Avg. Vol
416,484
52-wk High
$24.29
52-wk Low
$14.74

People

Name Age Since Current Position

James Dickson

59 2016 Chairman of the Board

Michael Medline

2017 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Michael Vels

55 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Beth Campbell

2016 President - Atlantic/Ontario Business Unit

Simon Gagne

2017 Executive Vice President - Human Resources
Empire Company Ltd News

