Empire Company Ltd (EMPa.TO)
EMPa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
23.04CAD
20 Oct 2017
23.04CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.04 (+0.17%)
$0.04 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
$23.00
$23.00
Open
$23.01
$23.01
Day's High
$23.08
$23.08
Day's Low
$22.88
$22.88
Volume
255,280
255,280
Avg. Vol
416,484
416,484
52-wk High
$24.29
$24.29
52-wk Low
$14.74
$14.74
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
James Dickson
|59
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Michael Medline
|2017
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Michael Vels
|55
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Beth Campbell
|2016
|President - Atlantic/Ontario Business Unit
|
Simon Gagne
|2017
|Executive Vice President - Human Resources
- BRIEF-Empire Company reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.20
- Sobey's owner Empire Co beats fourth-quarter profit estimates, shares jump
- BRIEF-Empire Co reports Q4 earnings per share C$0.11
- BRIEF-Empire Co says to deliver $500 mln in annualized savings by 2020
- BRIEF-Empire appoints Michael Vels as chief financial officer