Enagas SA (ENAG.MC)
ENAG.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
24.11EUR
20 Oct 2017
24.11EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.02 (-0.08%)
€-0.02 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
€24.13
€24.13
Open
€24.18
€24.18
Day's High
€24.32
€24.32
Day's Low
€24.05
€24.05
Volume
688,090
688,090
Avg. Vol
961,062
961,062
52-wk High
€26.81
€26.81
52-wk Low
€22.38
€22.38
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Antonio Llarden Carratala
|66
|2007
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Marcelino Oreja Arburua
|48
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Francisco Borja Garcia-Alarcon Altamirano
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Jesus Luis Saldana Fernandez
|General Director of Strategy and Business Development
|
Isidro Del Valle Santin
|Director of Internal Audit