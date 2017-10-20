EDP Energias do Brasil SA (ENBR3.SA)
ENBR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
15.17BRL
20 Oct 2017
15.17BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.13 (-0.85%)
R$ -0.13 (-0.85%)
Prev Close
R$ 15.30
R$ 15.30
Open
R$ 15.38
R$ 15.38
Day's High
R$ 15.49
R$ 15.49
Day's Low
R$ 15.17
R$ 15.17
Volume
2,213,600
2,213,600
Avg. Vol
1,485,354
1,485,354
52-wk High
R$ 16.15
R$ 16.15
52-wk Low
R$ 12.07
R$ 12.07
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Antonio Luis Guerra Nunes Mexia
|59
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Miguel Nuno Simoes Nunes Ferreira Setas
|46
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Henrique Manuel Marques Faria Lima Freire
|46
|2015
|Vice President - Finance
|
Luiz Otavio Assis Henriques
|59
|2008
|Vice President for Generation
|
Carlos Emanuel Baptista Andrade
|53
|2013
|Vice President of Commercialization