Energisa SA (ENGI11.SA)
ENGI11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
25.60BRL
20 Oct 2017
25.60BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.19 (+0.75%)
R$ 0.19 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
R$ 25.41
R$ 25.41
Open
R$ 25.60
R$ 25.60
Day's High
R$ 26.06
R$ 26.06
Day's Low
R$ 25.20
R$ 25.20
Volume
1,438,800
1,438,800
Avg. Vol
499,128
499,128
52-wk High
R$ 26.70
R$ 26.70
52-wk Low
R$ 17.30
R$ 17.30
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ivan Muller Botelho
|82
|Chairman of the Board
|
Ricardo Perez Botelho
|57
|Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board, Member of the Executive Board
|
Mauricio Perez Botelho
|56
|Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Daniele Araujo Salomao Castelo
|38
|2016
|Personnel Management Director
|
Gustavo Nasser Moreira
|41
|2016
|Logistics and Supplies Director, Member of the Executive Board