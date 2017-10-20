Engie SA (ENGIE.PA)
ENGIE.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
14.32EUR
20 Oct 2017
14.32EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.11 (-0.76%)
€-0.11 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
€14.43
€14.43
Open
€14.44
€14.44
Day's High
€14.48
€14.48
Day's Low
€14.31
€14.31
Volume
4,691,555
4,691,555
Avg. Vol
6,485,484
6,485,484
52-wk High
€15.03
€15.03
52-wk Low
€10.77
€10.77
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gerard Mestrallet
|68
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Isabelle Kocher
|50
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Judith Hartmann
|48
|2016
|Executive Vice President in charge of the Finance and the United Kingdom and North America Business Units, Member of the Management Committee
|
Yves Le Gelard
|57
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer and in charge of Group Information Systems, Member of the Management Committee
|
Pierre Mongin
|63
|2016
|Executive Vice President, General Secretary - Africa, Benelux, France Networks and France BtoC Business Units and Coordination of Nuclear Safety, Member of the Management Committee