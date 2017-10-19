Entertainment Network India Ltd (ENIL.NS)
ENIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
772.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vineet Jain
|50
|2007
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Prashant Panday
|48
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
N. Subramanian
|2006
|Group Chief Financial Officer
|
Hitesh Sharma
|2010
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Rahul Balyan
|Executive Vice President - Digital