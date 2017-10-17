Edition:
United States

ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi AS (ENKAI.IS)

ENKAI.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

5.36TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.00TL (+0.00%)
Prev Close
5.36TL
Open
5.37TL
Day's High
5.38TL
Day's Low
5.34TL
Volume
1,840,784
Avg. Vol
3,134,918
52-wk High
5.80TL
52-wk Low
4.07TL

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

M. Tara

59 1994 Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors

A. Tara

34 2012 President and Chairman of the Executive Committee

Sarik Tara

Honorary President

Haluk Gercek

61 2012 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

M. Sagnaklar

Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee
» More People

ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi AS News

» More ENKAI.IS News