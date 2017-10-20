EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L)
ENQ.L on London Stock Exchange
26.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
26.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.50 (+1.92%)
0.50 (+1.92%)
Prev Close
26.00
26.00
Open
25.75
25.75
Day's High
26.50
26.50
Day's Low
25.50
25.50
Volume
1,543,600
1,543,600
Avg. Vol
3,791,066
3,791,066
52-wk High
56.00
56.00
52-wk Low
22.50
22.50
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jock Lennox
|60
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Amjad Bseisu
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Jonathan Swinney
|2010
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Neil McCulloch
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Imran Malik
|2015
|Vice President - Finance
- EnQuest profits slide on slower Kraken oilfield ramp-up
- UPDATE 1-EnQuest profits slide on slower Kraken oilfield ramp-up
- EnQuest shares slide after oil producer cuts 2017 production forecast
- UPDATE 2-EnQuest shares slide after oil producer cuts 2017 production forecast
- British oil firm EnQuest cuts full-year production forecast