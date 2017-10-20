Euronext NV (ENX.PA)
ENX.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
53.03EUR
20 Oct 2017
53.03EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.88 (+1.69%)
€0.88 (+1.69%)
Prev Close
€52.15
€52.15
Open
€52.39
€52.39
Day's High
€53.03
€53.03
Day's Low
€52.39
€52.39
Volume
118,410
118,410
Avg. Vol
147,102
147,102
52-wk High
€53.48
€53.48
52-wk Low
€33.10
€33.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rijnhard van Tets
|70
|2007
|Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Stephane Boujnah
|51
|2015
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Dick Sluimers
|64
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Giorgio Modica
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Jos Dijsselhof
|50
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board