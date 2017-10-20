Edition:
Eoh Holdings Ltd (EOHJ.J)

EOHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

9,794.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-6.00 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
9,800.00
Open
9,862.00
Day's High
9,899.00
Day's Low
9,593.00
Volume
529,858
Avg. Vol
492,275
52-wk High
17,284.00
52-wk Low
9,201.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Sandile Zungu

2013 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Zunaid Mayet

50 2017 Group Chief Executive Officer

John King

2011 Group Financial Director, Executive Director

Rob Godlonton

51 2017 Executive Director

Brian Gubbins

50 2017 Executive Director
Eoh Holdings Ltd News