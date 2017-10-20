Edition:
United States

Faurecia SA (EPED.PA)

EPED.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

59.45EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.08 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
€59.53
Open
€59.70
Day's High
€59.80
Day's Low
€59.42
Volume
608,647
Avg. Vol
494,691
52-wk High
€62.34
52-wk Low
€29.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Yann Delabriere

66 2007 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Patrick Koller

57 2015 Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Michel Favre

57 Executive Vice President - Finance, Member of the Executive Committee

Jean-Pierre Sounillac

53 2004 Executive Vice-President, Group Human Resources, Member of the Executive Committee

Niklas Braun

Executive Vice President - Automotive Exteriors, Member of the Executive Committee
