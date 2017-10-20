Edition:
Echo Polska Properties NV (EPPJ.J)

EPPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,159.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

2.00 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
2,157.00
Open
2,160.00
Day's High
2,168.00
Day's Low
2,157.00
Volume
892,592
Avg. Vol
634,155
52-wk High
2,270.00
52-wk Low
1,722.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Robert Weisz

66 Independent Non-Executive Chairman

Hadley Dean

Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board

Maciej Drozd

50 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board

Rafal Kwiatkowski

39 Chief Operations Officer, Member of the Management Board

Wojciech Knawa

Member of the Management Board for Property Management
Echo Polska Properties NV News