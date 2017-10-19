Equitas Holdings Ltd (EQHL.NS)
EQHL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
152.55INR
19 Oct 2017
152.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.75 (-1.13%)
Rs-1.75 (-1.13%)
Prev Close
Rs154.30
Rs154.30
Open
Rs155.00
Rs155.00
Day's High
Rs155.00
Rs155.00
Day's Low
Rs151.85
Rs151.85
Volume
285,678
285,678
Avg. Vol
1,711,903
1,711,903
52-wk High
Rs188.20
Rs188.20
52-wk Low
Rs138.35
Rs138.35
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
N. Rangachary
|77
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
S. Bhaskar
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Srimathy Raghunathan
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Jayashree Iyer
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
P Vasudevan
|2016
|Managing Director - Equitas Finance Limited