Equatorial Energia SA (EQTL3.SA)

EQTL3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

61.52BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -1.63 (-2.58%)
Prev Close
R$ 63.15
Open
R$ 63.16
Day's High
R$ 63.77
Day's Low
R$ 61.52
Volume
2,812,400
Avg. Vol
1,083,377
52-wk High
R$ 64.88
52-wk Low
R$ 49.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Firmino Ferreira Sampaio

70 2015 Chairman of the Board

Augusto Miranda da Paz

57 2015 Chief Executive Officer

Guilherme Mexias Ache

45 2015 Vice Chairman of the Board

Eduardo Haiama

42 2008 Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Marcos Antonio Souza de Almeida

2016 Member of the Executive Board
