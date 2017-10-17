Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS (EREGL.IS)
EREGL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
8.36TRY
17 Oct 2017
8.36TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.08TL (-0.95%)
-0.08TL (-0.95%)
Prev Close
8.44TL
8.44TL
Open
8.49TL
8.49TL
Day's High
8.50TL
8.50TL
Day's Low
8.36TL
8.36TL
Volume
12,866,220
12,866,220
Avg. Vol
15,292,949
15,292,949
52-wk High
8.63TL
8.63TL
52-wk Low
3.86TL
3.86TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Omer Baktir
|56
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director - Representative OYTAS Ic ve Dis Ticaret AS
|
Ertugrul Aydin
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board - Representative of OYKA Kagit Ambalaj Sanayi ve Ticaret AS
|
Emre Haciguzeller
|2017
|Chief Financial Management and Financial Affairs Officer
|
Can Orung
|2017
|Acting Chief Information Technology Officer, Chief Enterprise Architect & Human Resources Officer
|
Eric Vitse
|2015
|Chief Technology Officer