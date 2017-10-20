Edition:
United States

Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO)

ERF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

10.86CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
$10.85
Open
$10.85
Day's High
$10.96
Day's Low
$10.76
Volume
1,233,287
Avg. Vol
1,171,360
52-wk High
$13.55
52-wk Low
$8.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ian Dundas

49 2013 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Jodine J. Labrie

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President

Edward McLaughlin

52 2012 President, U.S. Operations

Raymond Daniels

2012 Senior Vice President - Operations, People & Culture

Eric Le Dain

2013 Senior Vice President - Corporate Development, Commercial
