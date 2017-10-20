Edition:
Eramet SA (ERMT.PA)

ERMT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

71.32EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.22 (+1.74%)
Prev Close
€70.10
Open
€70.72
Day's High
€72.57
Day's Low
€70.72
Volume
114,221
Avg. Vol
125,498
52-wk High
€72.57
52-wk Low
€36.43

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Christel Bories

53 2017 Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Thomas Devedjian

46 2016 Chief Financial Officer

Edouard Duval

72 2014 Chairman of the Management Board, Sorame, Director

Denis Hugelmann

Chief Executive Officer of ERAMET Alloys

Philippe Vecten

68 2016 Chief Executive Officer of ERAMET Nickel and ERAMET Manganese
