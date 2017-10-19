Eros International Media Ltd (EROS.NS)
EROS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
215.30INR
19 Oct 2017
215.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.00 (-0.92%)
Rs-2.00 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs217.30
Rs217.30
Open
Rs217.00
Rs217.00
Day's High
Rs218.60
Rs218.60
Day's Low
Rs213.70
Rs213.70
Volume
126,940
126,940
Avg. Vol
950,250
950,250
52-wk High
Rs308.45
Rs308.45
52-wk Low
Rs142.00
Rs142.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sunil Lulla
|52
|2010
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Dimple Mehta
|2013
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Jyoti Deshpande
|45
|2012
|Executive Director
|
Kishore Lulla
|56
|2009
|Executive Director
|
Dinesh Modi
|2014
|Group Chief Financial Officer, India
- BRIEF-Eros International Media says Eros Worldwide sells part of stake in EIML to reduce debt
- BRIEF-Eros International Media says not privy to talks Eros International may be having with potential buyers
- BRIEF-Eros International Media signs 2-film co-production deal with Turkish co Pana Film
- BRIEF-India's Eros International Media March-qtr profit rises