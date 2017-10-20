Edition:
Erytech Pharma SA (ERYP.PA)

ERYP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

26.41EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.19 (-0.71%)
Prev Close
€26.60
Open
€26.77
Day's High
€26.78
Day's Low
€26.07
Volume
28,629
Avg. Vol
53,802
52-wk High
€30.20
52-wk Low
€11.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gil Beyen

51 2013 Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Yann Godfrin

41 2016 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director

Jerome Bailly

2011 Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Chief Pharmacist

Eric Soyer

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer

Thomas Vigneron

Director of Quality Assurance and Information Systems
Erytech Pharma SA News

